Tuesday Feb 28

On Wednesday, a line of strong to severe storms forms in eastern Mississippi and around noon it arrives in northwest Alabama. Brent, Clanton, Chelsea, Pell City, Anniston, Heflin and Talladega will see storms between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and points southeast after 5 p.m.? A FIRST ALERT for severe weather.

