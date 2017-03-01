Heflin council approves new police of...

Heflin council approves new police officer, new patrol vehicles

Tuesday Feb 14

The City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved a budget amendment that will allow the Police Department to hire another officer. The addition will bring the department's number up to 13, Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said after the meeting.

