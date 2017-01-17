Officials investigating sewage dumping in Randolph Co.
According to an incident report, Mark Maddox and Todd Tabor told a deputy last Tuesday that they dumped the waste off County Road 620 on County Road 673 because they were on their way to a job in Georgia and did not want to drive all the way back to their dump site in Heflin before heading to the job. Residents complained about the smell of raw sewage, leading to an investigation.
