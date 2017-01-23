Heflin branch of United Daughters of ...

Heflin branch of United Daughters of Confederacy named largest in country

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Anniston Star

A Heflin-based chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has become the largest in the country, its founder said this week. The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter 2632 had 198 members in August 2016 when the organization's year ends and membership is tallied, according to Lynda Lowery.

