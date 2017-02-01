Cleburne County Wrestles Moody in Dual Match

CCs Christopher Carroll wrestles Moody's Cory Land during the dual match between Moody and Cleburne County in Heflin. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star The match official gets an eye ball on the mat as CCs Trevor Ivey wrestles Moody's Steven Porter during the dual match between Moody and Cleburne County in Heflin.

