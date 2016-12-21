Wounded Heflin officer to receive service award
Today, on the fourth anniversary of a shootout that left Heflin police officer Jackie Stovall with a devastating wound, he will receive a service award from the Justice and Civil Rights Initiative based in Anniston. Stovall, 49, said he's honored to receive the award and grateful that he won't spend the anniversary at home thinking about the incident that has cost him so much over the last four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Heflin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Court records: 3 men stopped by Oxford police w... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
|The Daily 202: How Richard Shelby is trying to ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|1
|Hall fights for public breast-feeding (Mar '06)
|Dec '15
|cdjrvs
|446
Find what you want!
Search Heflin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC