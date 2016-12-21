Wounded Heflin officer to receive service award

Today, on the fourth anniversary of a shootout that left Heflin police officer Jackie Stovall with a devastating wound, he will receive a service award from the Justice and Civil Rights Initiative based in Anniston. Stovall, 49, said he's honored to receive the award and grateful that he won't spend the anniversary at home thinking about the incident that has cost him so much over the last four years.

