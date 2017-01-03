Teens charged in Heflin burglary
Two teenage siblings are facing burglary charges after they allegedly broke into a neighbor's workshop and stole approximately $2,000 in tools which they hoped to sell for Christmas money, according to Heflin police. The teens were, however, caught by a security camera on the property and after police posted the photos on Facebook, their mother recognized them, said Investigator Stacey Hendrix.
