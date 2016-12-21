Heflin woman killed in crash on Alabama 46

A 28-year-old woman from Heflin died Saturday when her car left Alabama 46 and crashed into several trees, according to state troopers. Melody Hope Alred was driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe on the highway 9 miles southeast of Heflin at about 1:15 p.m., according to a release sent by troopers Saturday night.

