Heflin woman killed in crash on Alabama 46

Saturday Dec 24

A 28-year-old woman from Heflin died Saturday when her car left Alabama 46 and crashed into several trees, according to state troopers. Melody Hope Alred was driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe on the highway 9 miles southeast of Heflin at about 1:15 p.m., according to a release sent by troopers Saturday night.

