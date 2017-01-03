Heflin police searching for robbery s...

Heflin police searching for robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Anniston Star

Heflin police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in mid-December. On Dec. 15 at about 11:15 p.m., according to investigator Stacey Hendrix, a black male robbed the Chevron gas station on Alabama Highway 9 at Interstate Highway 20 Exit 199.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Heflin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Dec 15 JustFacts 3
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
News Court records: 3 men stopped by Oxford police w... (Apr '16) Apr '16 tomin cali 1
News The Daily 202: How Richard Shelby is trying to ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 goonsquad 1
News Hall fights for public breast-feeding (Mar '06) Dec '15 cdjrvs 446
See all Heflin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Heflin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cleburne County was issued at January 05 at 9:54PM CST

Heflin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Heflin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Heflin, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC