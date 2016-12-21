Heflin police report action on 25-year-old missing man case

Heflin police say there has been action lately in a 25-year-old missing person case, and Police Chief A.J. Benefield still holds out hope of solving the mystery of his former classmate. 17-year-old Jerome Morris went missing on Nov. 22, 1991, when witnesses say he got into a red sports car with a woman about 3 p.m. He was supposedly going to a relative's house, but never made it there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.