Couple still without infant as Cleburne judge quits case
As supporters picketed outside the Cleburne County Courthouse a week ago, a couple whose son had been taken from them in October, while mother and the son were still in the hospital, were informed by their attorney that the hearing scheduled for that day, Dec. 20, had been cancelled, a family friend said Monday. Cleburne County District Judge Melody Walker had recused herself from the case involving Christian and Danielle Holm, said Jonathan Payton, a friend of the couple.
