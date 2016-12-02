a Prosa at CNN Get Jeff Sessions' - Hometown' Wronga by 150+ Miles
Sen. Jeff Sessions may have succeeded a Heflin for Alabama's spot in the U.S. Senate, but he isn't from a town called Heflin. In a segment that aired last month on CNN multiple times shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced Sessions would be his pick to fill the attorney general post in his cabinet, network correspondent Gary Tuchman visited Heflin, AL and it was identified as Sessions' "hometown."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Heflin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons...
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Court records: 3 men stopped by Oxford police w... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
|The Daily 202: How Richard Shelby is trying to ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|1
|Hall fights for public breast-feeding (Mar '06)
|Dec '15
|cdjrvs
|446
Find what you want!
Search Heflin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC