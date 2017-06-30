Saturation Patrols in Hazleton

Commencing on June 30, 2017, 10:30PM, ending approximately 4:00AM, July 1, 2017, the Hazleton Police Department conducted saturation patrols under its "Operation Pressure Point. During the operation, not one crime in progress was reported.

Hazleton, PA

