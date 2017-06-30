Heffley announces outreach, hours

Heffley announces outreach, hours

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Times News

An outreach specialist from the American Legion will be at Heffley's Lehighton district office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The office is located at 110 North Third St., Second Floor. Area veterans may seek assistance during those hours for information pertaining to specific benefits and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keystone Job Corps Chimpout 🦍👮&... 1 hr Mayor Shayne Ball... 4
Low Cost Hookers (Aug '11) 1 hr Offthepink 26
Bailey's Barf Park Donation 17 hr 1st Lady of Freeland 16
Review: Bailey's Bark Park 22 hr Titans Body Pierc... 10
Hazleton News 1 Fails Again Thu Its just a dummy 4
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Thu querying 16
News Maddon leading Cubs back to White House Wed Chuckem over the ... 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC