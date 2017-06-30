Carbon County court

Carbon County court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

A Summit Hill woman violated the terms of her probation on a driving under the influence charge and was resentenced to a county jail term. The Carbon County Adult Probation office filed a petition againstNicole Miller, 30, for violating the terms of her probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bailey's Barf Park Donation 19 hr Smokey The Bear 19
mexicans are thieves (Dec '07) 23 hr Ascent of Mexico 42
Review: Bailey's Bark Park Sat 10-30 Pee Emm 13
Keystone Job Corps Chimpout 🦍👮&... Sat LLOL 5
Low Cost Hookers (Aug '11) Sat Offthepink 26
Hazleton News 1 Fails Again Jun 29 Its just a dummy 4
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Jun 29 querying 16
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC