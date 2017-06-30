8 injured in chain of crashes Monday ...

8 injured in chain of crashes Monday on I-80

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Multiple people, including at least one child, were taken to hospitals following a pair of crashes that closed Interstate 80 westbound for several hours Monday morning. The multiple-vehicle crashes happened between the White Haven exit 273 and Mountain Top exit 262 just before 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from state police at Hazleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Balliet's Freeland Fall Fest 5 hr Anti Balliet 2017 1
Hazleton News 1 Fails Again Mon Marty McFly 6
News Researchers dig into the lives of Eckley villagers Mon Indiana Jones 1
Bailey's Barf Park Donation Sun Smokey The Bear 19
mexicans are thieves (Dec '07) Sun Ascent of Mexico 42
Review: Bailey's Bark Park Sat 10-30 Pee Emm 13
Keystone Job Corps Chimpout 🦍👮&... Sat LLOL 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC