8 injured in chain of crashes Monday on I-80
Multiple people, including at least one child, were taken to hospitals following a pair of crashes that closed Interstate 80 westbound for several hours Monday morning. The multiple-vehicle crashes happened between the White Haven exit 273 and Mountain Top exit 262 just before 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from state police at Hazleton.
