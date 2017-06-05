Work of state constables can be dange...

Work of state constables can be dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The work of a Pennsylvania constable can be perilous but those in the field say it's worth it to provide a service that keeps communities safe. Constables are peace officers with the ability to enforce county and local ordinances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leonard Verrasto Victimized By Barack Hussein O... Wed racism is never f... 8
Hazleton News 1 Sexist and Racist!!!! Wed racism is never f... 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Wed Hakeem 677
Maria Jacketti Mayor of Hazleton .🦄 ... Wed Toothless PhD 5
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
TRUMP-BARLETTA Bromance Heats Up May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 6
"St." Joe Maddon May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC