Weatherly man sentenced for role in...

A Weatherly man admitted in Carbon County court on Friday his part in the assault on a fellow inmate at the county prison that resulted in serious injuries to the victim and a big medical bill for the county. Jason Christopher Soraci, 24, pleaded to one count of assault by a prisoner, a felony 2, and was immediately sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve 15 to 36 months in a state correctional institution.

