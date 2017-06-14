Teen Killed in Luzerne County Wreck Identified
A 17 year old from Florida was killed in a crash involving a car full of teenagers in Luzerne County. Butler Township police tell us Justin Pinzaru, 17, of Florida died in the crash along South Old Turnpike Road on Tuesday.
