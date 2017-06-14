Teen Killed in Luzerne County Wreck I...

Teen Killed in Luzerne County Wreck Identified

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A 17 year old from Florida was killed in a crash involving a car full of teenagers in Luzerne County. Butler Township police tell us Justin Pinzaru, 17, of Florida died in the crash along South Old Turnpike Road on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal abuse Fri Ann 34
"St." Joe Maddon Fri Ann 6
Porkchops deported back to mexico. (Dec '07) Fri Ann 8
John Jordan is being hunted. Fri DrenchedPanties 23
Calling All LGBT People of Hazleton (Aug '13) Fri God Hates Fah Gs 12
Congressional Baseball Shooting ⚾🔫... Jun 15 judging the shooter 2
News Man charged after father walked in on rape of h... Jun 15 John Budda 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,838,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC