Second arson suspect charged in fireb...

Second arson suspect charged in firebombing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A second person has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 10 Molotov cocktail attack at a Hazleton home as the property owner slept inside. City police arrested Jeffrey Rapach, 47, of Hazleton, on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shane Ballerina Installing Home Security 7 hr Wear Black Masks 1
Leonard Verrasto Victimized By Barack Hussein O... Wed racism is never f... 8
Hazleton News 1 Sexist and Racist!!!! Wed racism is never f... 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 7 Hakeem 677
Maria Jacketti Mayor of Hazleton .🦄 ... Jun 7 Toothless PhD 5
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
TRUMP-BARLETTA Bromance Heats Up May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 6
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC