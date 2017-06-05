Second arson suspect charged in firebombing
A second person has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 10 Molotov cocktail attack at a Hazleton home as the property owner slept inside. City police arrested Jeffrey Rapach, 47, of Hazleton, on Tuesday.
