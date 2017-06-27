There are on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from Friday Jun 23, titled Raid in Hazleton Early Today. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:

A raid in Hazleton early this morning at 136 South Pine Street resulted in the arrest of Marcos Gomez. Hazleton Police and it's Narcotics Division conducted and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Hazleton Special Operations Group were conducting zero tolerance in the area after a recent shooting there.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.