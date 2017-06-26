Notaries to face new education requirements
Come fall, notaries public will be dealing with changes in the state's notary law, including an education requirement for all notaries and updated guidelines for the notary stamp, Secretary of State Pedro A. Cortes said recently. "The changes will affect not only individuals seeking a new commission as a notary public, but also notaries who are currently commissioned," he said.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L. A. Tarone 🎗👼🎙🗞
|15 min
|Buddy Holly
|3
|Cubs' Joe Maddon opens playground in Pennsylvan...
|14 hr
|Progressive Values
|1
|Raid in Hazleton Early Today
|14 hr
|Progressive Values
|1
|Evergreen raceway yay or nay ? (Dec '16)
|Sun
|whitenigrs smell ...
|8
|Leonard Verrasto Victimized By Barack Hussein O...
|Sun
|whitenigrs smell ...
|9
|Maria Jacketti Mayor of Hazleton .🦄 ...
|Sun
|DBi Services
|10
|Hazleton News 1 Fails Again
|Sun
|DBi Services
|3
