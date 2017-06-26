Notaries to face new education requir...

Notaries to face new education requirements

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Come fall, notaries public will be dealing with changes in the state's notary law, including an education requirement for all notaries and updated guidelines for the notary stamp, Secretary of State Pedro A. Cortes said recently. "The changes will affect not only individuals seeking a new commission as a notary public, but also notaries who are currently commissioned," he said.

