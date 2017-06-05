Man charged in rape of 6-year-old boy in Hazleton
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a 6-year-old boy in Hazleton in what Chief of Police Jerry Speziale calls a “heinous act.” Police say they were dispatched Saturday to an address in the area of First and Wyoming streets, finding two adult males fighting. One of the males, later found to be the father of the victim, alleges that he walked into a room to find Sebastian John Wardingo, 19, with no current address, pulling his pants up, while his 6-year-old son lay on the bed with his pants down.
