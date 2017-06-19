Maddon on hand to dedicate HIP playgr...

Maddon on hand to dedicate HIP playground

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Chicago Cubs

Cubs manager Joe Maddon went home to Hazleton, Pa., on Thursday to open a playground as part of his Hazleton Integration Project. "Back in the day, the playground system here in Hazleton was really vibrant," Maddon said at the dedication ceremony.

