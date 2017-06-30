There are on the Major League Baseball story from Tuesday Jun 27, titled Maddon leading Cubs back to White House. In it, Major League Baseball reports that:

On Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon and some of the players and members of the traveling party will stop at the White House. The team celebrated its first World Series championship since 1908 by meeting with then President Barack Obama in the East Room in a formal ceremony on Jan. 16 just days before he left office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Major League Baseball.