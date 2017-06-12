Luzerne County Council Meeting On The Road
Luzerne County Council met last night on the road in Hazleton. During the meeting at the Hazleton ONE Community Center, County Manager David Pedri outlined his proposal for capital projects for the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressional Baseball Shooting ⚾🔫...
|1 hr
|Save Us Lord
|1
|Man charged after father walked in on rape of h...
|1 hr
|John Budda
|1
|92 Year-Old Furniture Store Going out of Business
|1 hr
|IKEA
|1
|Man charged in rape of 6-year-old boy in Hazleton
|1 hr
|Dont Do Kids
|1
|Review: Bailey's Bark Park
|1 hr
|Bhagavad Gita
|8
|John Jordan is being hunted.
|2 hr
|Baileys Shart Park
|21
|Hazleton woman found dead at Luzerne County Cor...
|19 hr
|30packaday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC