Hazleton woman found dead at Luzerne ...

Hazleton woman found dead at Luzerne County Correctional Facility

There are 1 comment on the The Times-Tribune story from Friday Jun 9, titled Hazleton woman found dead at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. In it, The Times-Tribune reports that:

A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Netflix and chill

Hazleton, PA

#1 22 hrs ago
I guess binge watching OITNB and being dope sick in LCCF, are two different worlds.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal abuse 11 hr SpamAlliCan 32
Review: Bailey's Bark Park 11 hr SpamAlliCan 6
John Jordan is being hunted. 11 hr SpamAlliCan 16
John Wardingo Admits To Child Rape 16 hr Sick MOFO 2
John Wardingo Sexually Assaulted Kindergarten C... 22 hr media blog blackout 3
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... 22 hr I hear banjos 1
Shane Ballerina Installing Home Security Sun 10 Clover Lane bu... 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC