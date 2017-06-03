Fatal Crash in Luzerne County

Fatal Crash in Luzerne County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The people inside the vehicle, Richard Palushock and 94-year-old Rose Marie Lombardo of Hazleton had to be taken out of the vehicle using the jaws of life and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leonard Verrasto Victimized By Barack Hussein O... Wed racism is never f... 8
Hazleton News 1 Sexist and Racist!!!! Wed racism is never f... 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Wed Hakeem 677
Maria Jacketti Mayor of Hazleton .🦄 ... Wed Toothless PhD 5
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
TRUMP-BARLETTA Bromance Heats Up May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 6
"St." Joe Maddon May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC