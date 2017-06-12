Coroner's office confirms death at LC...

Coroner's office confirms death at LCCF was suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bailey's Bark Park 23 hr Maybe Shayne 7
John Jordan is being hunted. 23 hr Maybe Shayne 20
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Mon SpamAlliCan 14
Animal abuse Mon SpamAlliCan 32
John Wardingo Admits To Child Rape Sun Sick MOFO 2
John Wardingo Sexually Assaulted Kindergarten C... Jun 11 media blog blackout 3
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC