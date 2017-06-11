Construction worker killed on I-81 id...

Construction worker killed on I-81 identified

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

PSP Chambersburg has released the name of a construction worker killed Friday on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County. Construction worked killed on I-81 in Greene Township was from Hazleton PSP Chambersburg has released the name of a construction worker killed Friday on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bailey's Bark Park 14 hr Maybe Shayne 7
John Jordan is being hunted. 14 hr Maybe Shayne 20
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Mon SpamAlliCan 14
Animal abuse Mon SpamAlliCan 32
John Wardingo Admits To Child Rape Sun Sick MOFO 2
John Wardingo Sexually Assaulted Kindergarten C... Jun 11 media blog blackout 3
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC