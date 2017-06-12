Carbon County court - drug cases

Carbon County court - drug cases

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Times News

Tayshawn William Hudson, 23, formerly of Lansford and now of Hazleton, pleaded to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He also pleaded to tampering with evidence, stemming from the same incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Jordan is being hunted. 17 min DrenchedPanties 23
Calling All LGBT People of Hazleton (Aug '13) 43 min God Hates Fah Gs 12
Congressional Baseball Shooting ⚾🔫... 20 hr judging the shooter 2
News Man charged after father walked in on rape of h... Thu John Budda 1
News 92 Year-Old Furniture Store Going out of Business Thu IKEA 1
News Man charged in rape of 6-year-old boy in Hazleton Thu Dont Do Kids 1
Review: Bailey's Bark Park Thu Bhagavad Gita 8
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC