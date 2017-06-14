92 Year-Old Furniture Store Going out...

92 Year-Old Furniture Store Going out of Business

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Wednesday, titled 92 Year-Old Furniture Store Going out of Business. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

It was a sign many folks thought they would never see. Nathan's Furniture on Susquehanna Boulevard in Hazle Township is going out of business, after proudly serving the Hazleton area for 92 years.

IKEA

Edison, NJ

#1 6 hrs ago
Oh well.
