The levees are our collective respons...

The levees are our collective responsibility

The coming 35 percent increase in annual fees imposed on properties protected by the Susquehanna River levee system once again raises the question of collective versus individual responsibility. Officials with the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority say the increase will finance improvement projects that were delayed while the courts weighed that very question - that is, whether all county property owners, or just those in the flood plain, should pay the fee.

