Santa's day off

Santa's day off

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Times News

Carbon County Senior Games participant Emil Laputka could easily be mistaken for Jolly Ol' St. Nick when you see him and his long, white beard competing during the billiards events. And that's OK, because the 68-year-old is in fact one of Mr. Claus' doppelgangers who helps out during the Christmas season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoodrat Pregnancy Testing & Bullet Hole Repair ... 9 hr Almighty Trump 1
Theodora's Dope Rumors???? 23 hr oink oink piggy 4
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 23 hr oink oink piggy 187
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16) May 11 seed planted in y... 59
John Jordan is being hunted. May 11 John Jordan 9
Hazleton News 1 Experts May 10 Hazleton News 1 1
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) May 10 Hazleton News 1 359
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC