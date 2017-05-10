Santa's day off
Carbon County Senior Games participant Emil Laputka could easily be mistaken for Jolly Ol' St. Nick when you see him and his long, white beard competing during the billiards events. And that's OK, because the 68-year-old is in fact one of Mr. Claus' doppelgangers who helps out during the Christmas season.
