Police operation results in 50 DUI arrests

Law enforcement agencies made 50 DUI arrests this weekend as state police hosted nearly 50 state and municipal police officers for Operation Nighthawk, a unique DUI enforcement initiative Friday and Saturday. The operation consisted of an educational component conducted at Penn State Hazleton, which included impact statements from the family of Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, who was killed March 27, 2008, by an impaired driver immediately after leaving the Avondale barracks at the conclusion of his shift.

