Natural gas demand expected to increase by 40 percent over next decade

Graffic from slide show at Think About Energy Briefing showing the path the of PennEast Pipeline.cv25energyWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice DALLAS TWP. - The demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 40 percent over the next decade and even more in Pennsylvania, said Carl Marrara, vice president of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.