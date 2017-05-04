Motionless In White to sign copies of latest CD in Wilkes-Barre Township
It was announced today that Northeastern Pennsylvania-based metalcore band Motionless In White will make an appearance at the Gallery of Sound, 186 Mundy St., at 7 p.m. May 8. The band intends to meet fans and sign copies of their latest record "Graveyard Shift," which arrives in stores on Friday, May 5. A press release from the Gallery of Sound ... (more)
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wendy's (40 S Church St Hazleton)
|9 hr
|Worms Lives Matter
|4
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|22 hr
|trolling shayne
|178
|TRUMP-BARLETTA Bromance Heats Up
|Fri
|Waterboard Ballie...
|3
|Hazleton Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Fake News 1
|12
|Nina Mendoza versus Hazleton!
|May 3
|MAGA MFGA
|8
|Brothers Resurrect Their Father's Beloveda
|May 2
|Pep Boy
|2
|One in custody, two more wanted after Thursday ...
|May 1
|Hmmmm
|1
