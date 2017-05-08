Motionless In White to sign copies of latest CD in Wilkes-Barre Township
It was announced today that Northeastern Pennsylvania-based metalcore band Motionless In White will make an appearance at the Gallery of Sound, 186 Mundy St., at 7 p.m. May 8. The band intends to meet fans and sign copies of their latest record "Graveyard Shift," which arrives in stores on Friday, May 5. A press release from the Gallery of Sound ... (more)
