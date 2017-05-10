Michigan man cited for role in I-80 c...

Michigan man cited for role in I-80 crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A Michigan man will be cited for his role in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Black Creek Twp. Thursday night, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theodora's Dope Rumors???? 12 hr oink oink piggy 4
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 12 hr oink oink piggy 187
"Barry Gordon" Fan Page (Sep '16) May 11 seed planted in y... 59
John Jordan is being hunted. May 11 John Jordan 9
Hazleton News 1 Experts May 10 Hazleton News 1 1
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) May 10 Hazleton News 1 359
Hazleton News 1 versus "Guttertrash" (Aug '16) May 9 Hazleton Headlines 5
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC