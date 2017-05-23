Hopkins debuts in PTPA production
Ray Hopkins, son of Francis and Judey Hopkins, of West Pittston, has made his debut as Anthony Hope in Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts's version of 'Sweeney Todd." Hopkins, a 2015 graduate of Wyoming Area, just finished his sophomore year at Temple University where he is studying theater.
