Cheers and Jeers

Cheers and Jeers

There are 7 comments on the The Citizens' Voice story from Sunday May 14, titled Cheers and Jeers. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:

Cheers to Pennsylvania CareerLink, the multi-agency employment and job training service, for saving Wilkes-Barre's summer recreation and nutrition programs by agreeing to provide staffing parks. The programs provide structured, supervised and safe activities for youth.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Save Us Trump

Hazleton, PA

#1 Sunday May 14
Hazleton needs to layoff white teachers and hire nonwhites. The last "jeer" by this corporate rag.

Teacher unions don't let you fire pedophiles. So good luck with hiring low skill laborers as teachers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chimichanga

Edison, NJ

#2 Monday May 15
Could you imagine how much worse HASD would perform with a third world faculty. These current pay-to-play teachers would look like they all had EdDs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
30packaday

United States

#3 Tuesday May 16
Chimichanga wrote:
Could you imagine how much worse HASD would perform with a third world faculty. These current pay-to-play teachers would look like they all had EdDs.
What about all the formerly borderline attractive ESL teachers? Their jobs are crucial, especially when they troll their classrooms for some doninican d***

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Cynthia lyn

Since: Mar 17

14

United States

#4 Thursday May 18
Save Us Trump wrote:
Hazleton needs to layoff white teachers and hire nonwhites. The last "jeer" by this corporate rag.

Teacher unions don't let you fire pedophiles. So good luck with hiring low skill laborers as teachers.
Layoff most of the Wilkes barre police officers too ...most of them belong selling shoes ....one clown cop keeps going around and harrassing women drivers.... ahem cough collins..... this is a disgrace and its getting out of hand.....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Your President

Hazleton, PA

#5 Thursday May 18
Cynthia lyn wrote:
<quoted text>

Layoff most of the Wilkes barre police officers too ...most of them belong selling shoes ....one clown cop keeps going around and harrassing women drivers.... ahem cough collins..... this is a disgrace and its getting out of hand.....
STFU feminist carpet chomper. Clearly display a Rainbow, if you don't want men sniffing around.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Cynthia lyn

Since: Mar 17

14

United States

#6 Monday
Trump Your President wrote:
<quoted text>

STFU feminist carpet chomper. Clearly display a Rainbow, if you don't want men sniffing around.
I am a humanist and a defender of whats right ... I speak factual ...if you dont like it ; then go back to reading your comic books and stay away from intellectual discussion ....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fapper

Edison, NJ

#7 Yesterday
Cynthia lyn wrote:
<quoted text>

I am a humanist and a defender of whats right ... I speak factual ...if you dont like it ; then go back to reading your comic books and stay away from intellectual discussion ....
So you like girls too. Interesting.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley Zabiegalski 16 hr 30packaday 3
John Jordan is being hunted. Mon Hazleton 15
Review: The Pet Shop (Laurel Mall) Mon peta 5
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Mon peta 13
Review: Wendy's (40 S Church St Hazleton) Sun Burn 18201 Down 6
Hazleton News 1 Experts Sun Burn 18201 Down 2
Leonard Verrasto Victimized By Barack Hussein O... May 21 SPCA Furever 7
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC