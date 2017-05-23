There are on the The Citizens' Voice story from Sunday May 14, titled Cheers and Jeers. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:

Cheers to Pennsylvania CareerLink, the multi-agency employment and job training service, for saving Wilkes-Barre's summer recreation and nutrition programs by agreeing to provide staffing parks. The programs provide structured, supervised and safe activities for youth.

