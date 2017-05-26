Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges
There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Friday May 26, titled Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges.
A former real estate agent from Hazleton has pleaded guilty in federal court to scamming people into buying homes he didn't have the authority to sell, leaving many people with nothing. People who say they were duped out of their dream homes by Ignacio Beato were in court Friday and there was an audible sigh from them in the courtroom as he pleaded guilty.
#1 Sunday May 28
I hope he gets out on good behavior, because he did so much good for the area.
