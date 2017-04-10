Woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in fatal hit-run crash
The daughter of a northeastern Pennsylvania city council member has seen sentenced to one to three years in state prison in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of seven. Twenty-seven-year-old Tiffany Timko of Hazleton pleaded guilty earlier in Lackawanna County to involuntary manslaughter in the February 2015 death of 32-year-old Betty Sawkulich.
