Woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in fatal hit-run crash

The daughter of a northeastern Pennsylvania city council member has seen sentenced to one to three years in state prison in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of seven. Twenty-seven-year-old Tiffany Timko of Hazleton pleaded guilty earlier in Lackawanna County to involuntary manslaughter in the February 2015 death of 32-year-old Betty Sawkulich.

