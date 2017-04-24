Wireless store opens near mall; healt...

Wireless store opens near mall; healthy eatery to come

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

New developments have come to Bear Creek Commons, located next to Longhorn Steakhouse behind the Wyoming Valley Mall. A grand opening was held Friday for the new Cricket Wireless at 31 Bear Creek Boulevard and across from it, construction is underway for a new restaurant.

