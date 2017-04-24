West Hazleton woman to serve 10 to 20 years in prison for beating children
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|3 hr
|Billy DeFrancesco
|145
|#LitterbugShaming (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Peaches-N-Cream
|4
|Old Whitey Tastes Hoodrat Knuckles
|8 hr
|Peaches-N-Cream
|3
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|10 hr
|Salsa
|1
|Hazleton now admits shooting happened (May '06)
|Thu
|Fake News Problem
|4
|Review: Bailey's Bark Park
|Thu
|Fake News Problem
|5
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Thu
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC