Trash removal meets resistance in Hazleton

Hazleton city officials cleaned up the trash piles from in front of 133 S. Bennett Court on Wednesday afternoon, but the exercise did not go smoothly. Charles Pedri, the city's zoning officer, said the property owner took exception to a garbage packer from Minneci Hauling coming to the front of his residence at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

