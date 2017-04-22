Trash removal meets resistance in Hazleton
Hazleton city officials cleaned up the trash piles from in front of 133 S. Bennett Court on Wednesday afternoon, but the exercise did not go smoothly. Charles Pedri, the city's zoning officer, said the property owner took exception to a garbage packer from Minneci Hauling coming to the front of his residence at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|34 min
|welcome to reality
|83
|Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape C...
|52 min
|Ann
|1
|Kenneth "Slimmer" Reichart IS LOOSE! (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|busted
|47
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|busted
|351
|Animal abuse
|Thu
|Ann
|23
|West Hazleton woman guilty of critically injuri...
|Thu
|Gooder Lifer Unio...
|2
|Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Hazleton
|Wed
|omfg
|1
