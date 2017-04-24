Route 93 truck detour in place

Route 93 truck detour in place

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Times News

Signs recently went up in the Hazleton area alerting truck drivers to the new restrictions on vehicles traveling down the Broad Mountain on Route 93 south toward Nesquehoning. Drivers looking to travel on Route 93 south from Hazleton to Nesquehoning will now have to use Route 309 southbound and Route 54 eastbound to reach the base of the Broad Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 4 hr Mysterious Ways o... 141
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge 4 hr Mysterious Ways o... 1
RIP Hazleton News 1 Wed dope fiend 20
Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11) Tue Wall in FREAKLAND 353
Animal abuse Tue Jonathan 31
News Barletta: Eachus hurting Hazleton in effort to ... (Jul '09) Apr 24 Dreamer 3
News Ex-mayoral candidate gets venue change for court Apr 22 Trump 2020 2
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC