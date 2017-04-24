Route 93 truck detour in place
Signs recently went up in the Hazleton area alerting truck drivers to the new restrictions on vehicles traveling down the Broad Mountain on Route 93 south toward Nesquehoning. Drivers looking to travel on Route 93 south from Hazleton to Nesquehoning will now have to use Route 309 southbound and Route 54 eastbound to reach the base of the Broad Mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|4 hr
|Mysterious Ways o...
|141
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|4 hr
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|RIP Hazleton News 1
|Wed
|dope fiend
|20
|Stone Couch of Eckley (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Wall in FREAKLAND
|353
|Animal abuse
|Tue
|Jonathan
|31
|Barletta: Eachus hurting Hazleton in effort to ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 24
|Dreamer
|3
|Ex-mayoral candidate gets venue change for court
|Apr 22
|Trump 2020
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC