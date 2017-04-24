Route 93 truck detour in place

Signs recently went up in the Hazleton area alerting truck drivers to the new restrictions on vehicles traveling down the Broad Mountain on Route 93 south toward Nesquehoning. Drivers looking to travel on Route 93 south from Hazleton to Nesquehoning will now have to use Route 309 southbound and Route 54 eastbound to reach the base of the Broad Mountain.

