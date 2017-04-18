Procrastinating taxpayers have a litt...

Procrastinating taxpayers have a little more time

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Hazleton said several clients showed up to her office unannounced on Friday hoping to complete their tax returns. Sign posted on CPA Karen M. Hazleton door as she works on tax paperwork, she has been in business since 1986.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shayne is running for Freeland mayor 17 hr JuicemanFor Mayor 100
Kenneth Gerald Reichart (aka Slimmer) (Aug '16) 22 hr Kenny is a POS 6
Animal abuse 23 hr Balliet is finished 29
Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta Tue cellardoor00 5
News Trash removal meets resistance in Hazleton Apr 17 Amazon Prime 1
Repairing Gapy Earlobes Apr 15 sodomy master 5
News Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape C... Apr 14 Ann 1
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC