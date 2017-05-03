One in custody, two more wanted after Thursday shooting
There are 1 comment on the The Citizens' Voice story from Friday Apr 28, titled One in custody, two more wanted after Thursday shooting. In it, The Citizens' Voice reports that:
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
|
#1 Monday May 1
They are all captured and getting devouring Bubba's thang.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wendy's (40 S Church St Hazleton)
|6 hr
|who knows
|1
|TRUMP-BARLETTA Bromance Heats Up
|19 hr
|Fake News 1
|2
|Hazleton Music Thread (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Fake News 1
|12
|Shayne is running for Freeland mayor
|19 hr
|Fake News 1
|174
|Nina Mendoza versus Hazleton!
|Wed
|MAGA MFGA
|8
|Brothers Resurrect Their Father's Beloveda
|Tue
|Pep Boy
|2
|Unruly Hazleton woman arrested after refusing t... (Sep '16)
|May 1
|Hmmmm
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC