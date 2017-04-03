N.J. cop accused of drunken crashes in 2 Pa. towns waives 1st hearing
Authorities say Washington Township police officer William McCarthy III was involved in a DWI crash in Hazleton, Pa. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hazleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing with Jay Drone
|18 hr
|Learn Spanish alr...
|17
|Review: Bailey's Bark Park
|18 hr
|Learn Spanish alr...
|3
|Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta
|18 hr
|Learn Spanish alr...
|4
|Animal abuse
|Sat
|Flearoy Ruffberg
|22
|Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Flearoy Ruffberg
|11
|The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12)
|Apr 7
|hypersexual in Ha...
|60
|Repairing Gapy Earlobes
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hazleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC