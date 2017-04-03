N.J. cop accused of drunken crashes i...

N.J. cop accused of drunken crashes in 2 Pa. towns waives 1st hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NJ.com

Authorities say Washington Township police officer William McCarthy III was involved in a DWI crash in Hazleton, Pa. on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hazleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trespassing with Jay Drone 18 hr Learn Spanish alr... 17
Review: Bailey's Bark Park 18 hr Learn Spanish alr... 3
Allison Barletta vs Lindsay Barletta 18 hr Learn Spanish alr... 4
Animal abuse Sat Flearoy Ruffberg 22
Review: All Paws Salon (Jun '16) Sat Flearoy Ruffberg 11
Poll The best place to pick up prostitutes in Hazy (Nov '12) Apr 7 hypersexual in Ha... 60
Repairing Gapy Earlobes Apr 7 facepalm Friday 4
See all Hazleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hazleton Forum Now

Hazleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hazleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Hazleton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC